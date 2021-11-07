Other Sports

World Table Tennis | Manika-Archana win women’s crown

In what was expected to be a tough contest against the fourth-seeded pair from Puerto Rico, Indian duo of Manika Batra and Archana Kamath came up with a dominant display to win in 25 minutes.   | Photo Credit: Twitter/manikabatra_TT

India’s Manika Batra and Archana Kamath produced a clinical performance to defeat the Diaz sisters, Melanie and Adriana 11-3, 11-8, 12-10 in the women’s doubles final of the World Table Tennis Contender Lasko (Slovenia) on Sunday.

In what was expected to be a tough contest against the fourth-seeded pair from Puerto Rico, the Indians came up with a dominant display to win in 25 minutes.

Earlier on Saturday, Yang Widi of China, the top seed, shut out a firm challenge from Manika to win 11-7, 7-11, 13-11, 10-12, 11-7, 11-5 in the women’s singles semifinals.

The results (finals): Doubles: Manika Batra & Archana Kamath bt Melanie Diaz & Adriana Diaz (Pur) 11-3, 11-8, 12-10.


