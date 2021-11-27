Other Sports

World table tennis | Indian pairs one win away from a medal

India is one win away from a historic medal in women’s doubles and mixed doubles as it reached the quarterfinals of the World table tennis championships here on Friday.

Manika Batra and Archana Kamath defeated the Hungarian pair of Dora Madarasz and Pota Georgina 11-4, 11-9, 6-11, 11-7, and then Manika joined hands with G. Sathiyan to overcome the American duo of Kanak Jha and Manyu Wang 15-17, 10-12, 12-10, 11-6, 11-7.

However, Sharath Kamal and Archana Kamath went down to Emmanuel Lebesson and Yuan Jia Nan of France 4-11, 8-11, 5-11 in another mixed doubles last-16 clash.


