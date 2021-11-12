World Table Tennis Contender | Sharath Kamal exits in last 16

CHENNAI

12 November 2021 22:26 IST

China’s Liang Jingkun, ranked World No. 10 and the seeded third, dispatched Sharath Kamal 11-6, 11-8, 12-10 in the men’s singles pre-quarterfinals of the World Table Tennis Contender in Novo Mesto, Slovenia on Friday.

Outplayed in the first two games, Sharath put up a fight in the third. He had a game point at 10-9, but the Chinese won the next three to prevail.

Earlier on Thursday, Sathiyan defeated Harmeet Desai 11-9, 11-13, 12-10, 16-14 in a first round match.

Advertising

Advertising

The results: Men: Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Liang Jingkun (Chn) bt Sharath Kamal 11-6, 11-8, 12-10.

Thursday’s results: Men: Singles: (round of 32): G. Sathiyan bt Harmeet Desai 11-9, 11-13, 12-10, 16-14.

Women: Singles: (round of 32): Yangzi Liu bt Sreeja Akula 8-11, 11-6, 11-7, 14-12.

Mixed doubles (round of 16): Chua Josh Shao Han & Goi Rui Yuan (Sgp) bt Archana Kamath & Manav Thakkar 4-11, 11-7, 11-9, 11-9.