World snooker juniors: not the springboard it once was, but still a momentum-starter

The absence of players from England and China robbed the IBSF World under-21 (men and women) and under-17 (boys) snooker championship of sheen. England and China generally produce the best young talent — the two nations have combined to win 18 gold medals in the 34 editions of the under-21 men’s events held before this year.

When the field is at full strength, this tournament gives a sneak peek at the next big thing in snooker. The best example of a hidden gem using this event as a springboard is none other than Ronnie O’Sullivan, who triumphed at the 1991 edition in Bangalore, as it was known then. O’Sullivan, of course, would go on to establish himself as an all-time great.

Diminishing significance?

Officials from the International Billiards and Snooker Federation (IBSF) had the hard task of explaining the significance of this tournament, with the top guns not around. Young cueists from England and China prefer to focus on professional tournaments, the officials said. For those already in deep pursuit of the ultimate dream — competing on the professional circuit — there is no value in dominating this age-group competition.

And thus for this edition of the championship held at Karnataka State Billiards Association (KSBA) in Bengaluru, we were left with the “best of the rest”. This is not to say that talent was in short supply, but the action was not at the elite level.

Champions were crowned — Christian Richter (under-17 boys), Michal Szubarczyk (under-21 men) and Natasha Chethan (under-21 women). World champions they may be, undisputed best in the world they may not.

Regardless, it was a memorable week for home favourite Natasha. The Bengaluru teenager faced a big test in the final against Thailand’s Narucha Phoemphul. The pressure of the occasion got to the players, who were tentative with their shot-making.

It came down to the wire, with a poor safety from Natasha leaving the pink hanging near the top pocket in the deciding fifth frame. Narucha inexplicably fluffed a simple pot, allowing the Indian to finish the match.

The encounter — a long-drawn affair which lasted nearly four hours —was marked by nervous potting and extended safety play. With a bit of luck and strong nerves, Natasha prevailed.

It was a first world title for Natasha, who had secured bronze in the previous edition held in Saudi Arabia.

Natasha, who started playing snooker in Bangalore Club, explained that winning at home made the evening all the sweeter. “To win a world title in my home city means a lot. I hope to compete in many more tournaments and get more wins,” she said.

Clear priority

For Natasha, snooker is the priority ahead of all else. She is enrolled in the National Institute of Open Schooling, and is due to appear for her 10th standard board exams. Collecting this title is sure to add purpose to pursuing her goal of becoming a full-time professional.

“Since the day I picked up the cue, my priority has always been snooker. School and other aspects come next. Nothing has changed in that regard,” Natasha said.

Natasha’s road to the professional tour is tough, and without clear precedent among Indian women. The top women players compete on the World Women’s Snooker (WWS), which provides a pathway to compete in the mixed professional circuit of the World Snooker Tour (WST). Reanne Evans, a 12-time winner of the World Women’s Snooker Championship and reigning World Mixed Doubles champion (with Luca Brecel), is among the popular names who have graduated to the top tier of the WST.

This long and winding road does not deter Natasha. “I don’t consider myself as solely a woman player. I’m a snooker player. There have been a few Indians like Pankaj Advani and Aditya Mehta who have competed on the professional tour. I hope to follow in their footsteps and have a career in the United Kingdom,” she said.

Poland’s Michal, 13, stood out as the most impressive player in the tournament. The diminutive cueist displayed great mettle to dismantle his senior rivals, becoming the youngest champion in the tournament’s history.

Michal banks on excellent safety shots, which more often than not puts the opponent in a complete tangle.

The baby-faced Michal generally carries himself like a composed adult at the table, but when the chips are down, one is reminded that he is just a vulnerable child. When he misses a shot, he looks at his father Kamil in despair, and sinks in the chair.

The error replays in his mind while he sits. He looks up at the ceiling on the verge of tears, and shakes his head in frustration. The mature stride returns when he is back on the table, and it is business as usual.

Michal is comforted by the presence of his father Kamil, who doubles up as a tournament referee. There was a curious sight in the semifinal stage. Kamil acted as the referee for one match, and right beside him, Michal was in action in the other last-four outing.

Kamil, like a true professional, stayed fully focused on his duties. He barely stole a glance at how his son was progressing.

On the right track

This victory has given tremendous belief that Michal is on the right track. “This is unbelievable. Michal is a fan of Ronnie, and Ronnie won this tournament at the age of 15. Michal is only 13. That is crazy. We thought he would win this tournament in the next two or three years. We had no idea that this would come so soon,” a beaming Kamil said.

It was a sweet turnaround for Michal, who had lost in the under-17 semifinals. “Michal does not believe in himself. This tournament will change all that,” Kamil said.

Michal is keen to turn professional in three years, and there is plenty of work to be done. “Michal needs time to develop and practise. We also need funding to compete in international tournaments. This is crucial, because Michal cannot develop his game just by playing tournaments inside Poland,” Kamil said.

Richter is over the moon, having secured his first international title. “This is my third attempt at the world under-17 championship. I reached the last-16 and quarterfinal earlier, so to win it this time gives me great joy,” he said.

Richter started playing pool before taking up snooker. The 16-year-old from Germany looks up to World No. 1 Judd Trump, and aspires to pull off big, exciting breaks like his idol.

Richter explained that he will work on his game for a few more years before attempting to break into the professional circuit. He often travels to England to train with the top pros, which no doubt helps his game.

For these young champions, the early momentum has been provided in realising a life goal.