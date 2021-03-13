World singles TT qualification tournament | Indians eye Olympic qualification

Sharath Kamal, G. Sathiyan, Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee will be eyeing qualification for the Tokyo Olympics from the World Singles qualification tournament beginning in Doha on Sunday.
There are four spots available for men and five for women.
For men, in stage 1, there are three qualifying spots. Entries will be split into three groups. Knockout matches will be played from the round of 32 and the winner from each group will attain qualification.
In stage 2, where the runner-up and the losing semifinalists from all three groups form a nine-player field, the winner takes the remaining qualifying spot.
For women, the field will be divided into four knockout groups and the group-winner will qualify. In stage 2, the runner-up from four groups will battle it out for the final qualifying berth.
Should things not go India’s way in this tournament, their qualification will depend on how they perform in the Asian Olympic qualification tournament from March 18-20.
In the singles events, Sharath (ranked 32nd) and Sathiyan (37th) are the top two seeded players, while Manika (63rd) and Sutirtha (95th) are seeded two and four in the women's singles. Indications are that these world rankings could play a big role in their qualification. In any case, Indians are virtually assured of grabbing the lone South Asian quota in both sections.
In mixed doubles, Asian Games bronze medallists Sharath and Manika are seeded second.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath