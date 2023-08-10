HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

World Racketlon: Aadirai strikes the goldmine again

August 10, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - Coimbatore:

Sports Bureau
Aadith and Aadirai along with Graham King, Vice President of Federation International de Racketlon (FIR).

Aadith and Aadirai along with Graham King, Vice President of Federation International de Racketlon (FIR). | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

After clinching a double gold in London recently, K.A. Aadirai struck the goldmine once again, winning the under-16 and 18 girls’ singles titles in the World Racketlon singles and team championship in the Netherlands earlier this week.

Aadirai showed grit and determination on her way to defending the under-16 girls’ singles crown. She got past her opponents with ease to make it to the final and went on to defeat Ylvie Zahn of Germany 21-9, 21-7, 21-10 for the title.

In the under-18 category, Aadirai, guided by Physical Director P.B. Muralikrishnan at the PSG Tech courts in Coimbatore, got the better of top seed Holly Ranson (Great Britain) and Chloe Delpont (France) to advance to the final. With her confidence on a high, the young girl humbled defending champion Bethany Pye (Great Britain) 21-16, 21-11, 21-17, 2-2 to complete a sweet double.

It wasn’t an easy task for Aadirai playing both the singles and the team event. But she, along with her elder brother K.A. Aadith, gave their all for the India under-18 team which won the bronze.

Both Aadith and Aadirai were part of the three member India under-18 team. Since the third player could not make it to the Netherlands, the duo played with a handicap of starting each match 0-44 down.

“I knew the team event would be the most challenging this year as we were a player short and starting our matches –44 points. I knew every point will cost the team much but we gave our best,” said Aadirai, who was thrilled having won the under-18 singles title.

It was my maiden under-18 final but, I was not under any pressure playing the defending champion. I must say it was my best performance in a World championship,” she said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.