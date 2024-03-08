World Olympic boxing qualifier | Nishant eases past Eskerkhan, enters pre-quarters

March 08, 2024 05:37 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST

Nishant Dev (71kg) beat Tokyo Olympic quarterfinalist Madiev Eskerkhan 5-0 in a round-of-32 bout in the first World Olympic boxing qualifier at the E-Work Arena in Busto Arsizio, Italy, on Thursday.

Nishant, a World championships bronze medallist, fought with confidence and claimed the first round 5-0. The Georgian tried to fight back, but could not stop Nishant from taking the second period 4-1 and the third 5-0. Nishant will face 20-year-old Greek boxer Christos Karaitis in the pre-quarterfinals on Sunday.

Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg), the Indian boxer remaining in the competition, will begin his campaign against Ireland’s Commonwealth Games champion Jude Gallagher late on Friday night.

