World junior wrestling championships | Ravinder bags silver, Bipasha in final

Showing promise: Ravinder acquitted himself well before losing in the final.  

Ravinder took the men's freestyle 61kg silver medal, while Bipasha reached the women's 76kg final to assure India of another medal in the World junior wrestling championships here on Wednesday.

Bipasha defeated Dilnaz Mulkinova of Kazakhstan 6-3 and Odbag Ulzibat of Mongolia 9-4 to enter the final.

Among women, Simran (50kg), Sito (55kg), Kusum (59kg) and Arju (68kg) will fight their respective bronze medal matches. Simran lost in the semifinals, while Sito, Kusum and Arju faced defeat in the quarterfinals.

Ravinder, who made it to the final on Tuesday, lost to Iranian Rahman Mousa Amouzadkhalili 9-3 to take the silver.

Yash (74kg), Pruthviraj Patil (92kg) and Kumar Anirudh (125kg) got into the bronze medal matches. Yash lost in the pre-quarterfinals while Pruthviraj and Anirudh were beaten in the quarterfinals before witnessing revival of their fortunes.

On Tuesday, Gourav Baliyan (79kg) and Deepak (97kg) bagged bronze medals .


