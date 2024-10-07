GIFT a SubscriptionGift
World junior shooting championship | Shardul Vihan and Sabeera Haris win mixed trap bronze

Parisha and Mukesh won the silver and bronze in the 50-metre free pistol event in the junior women’s and junior men’s sections respectively

Updated - October 07, 2024 08:05 pm IST

Sports Bureau
Vihan and Sabeera shot 138 to clinch the bronze. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Shardul Vihan and Sabeera Haris shot 138 and won the mixed trap bronze medal in the World junior shooting championship that concluded in Lima, Peru.

Czech Republic beat Italy in the shoot-off 8-7 for the gold after the two teams were tied on 141.

Parisha Gupta and Mukesh Nelavalli won the silver and bronze in the 50-metre free pistol event in the junior women’s and junior men’s sections respectively.

India was majestic on top of the medals table with 13 gold, three silver and eight bronze medals. Italy was second with five gold, four silver and four bronze, while Norway was third with four gold, three silver and three bronze. China was pushed to fourth place with three gold and a silver.

The results: 50m free pistol: Junior men: 1. Imran Garayev (Aze) 552; 2. Luca Joldea (Rou) 550; 3. Mukesh Nelavalli 548; 5. Deepak Dalal 545; 7. Kamaljeet 543; 16. Umesh Choudhary 530; 17. Raj Chandra 528.

Junior women: 1. Miriam Jako (Hun) 546 (WR); 2. Parisha Gupta 540; 3. Sofiya Barkhalova (Aze) 535; 4. Sejal Kamble 529; 4. Ketan 525; 8. Divanshi 523; 10. Kanishka Dagar 513.

Mixed trap: 1. Czech Republic (Martina Matejkova, Ondrej Stastny) 141(8); 2. Italy (Maria Maccioni, Riccardo Mirabile) 141(7); 3. India (Sabeera Haris, Shardul Vihan) 138; 6. India-2 (Bhavya Tripathi, Zuhair Khan) 134.

Published - October 07, 2024 07:40 pm IST

