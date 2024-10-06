GIFT a SubscriptionGift
World junior shooting championship | Aashima Ahlawat misses trap medal by a whisker

Updated - October 06, 2024 07:04 pm IST

Sports Bureau

Aashima Ahlawat made the trap final but missed a medal by a whisker in the World junior shooting championship in Lima, Peru.

Aashima was tied on 25 in the third place with Sofia Gori of Italy but got eliminated as fourth as the Italian progressed based on her better score in qualification. 

India did not add any medal, but stayed on top of the medals table with 13 gold, two silver and six bronze medals.

Italy was second with five gold, three silver and four bronze.

The results: Trap: Junior men: 1. Andres Garcia (Esp) 42 (121); 2. Hussein Daruich (Bra) 39 (120); 3. Thomas Agez (Fra) 30 (123); 32. Bakhtyaruddin Malek 109; 34. Shardul Vihan 109; 35. Zakir Khan 109; 40. Syed Ahyaan Ali 108; 55. Lakshya Atree 102.

Team: 1. Italy 347; 2. Britain 344; 3. Spain 339; 8. India 327.

Junior women: 1. Maria Maccioni (Ita) 39 (114); 2. Noelia Villarrubia (Esp) 38 (118); 3. Sofia Gori (Ita) 29 (115); 4. Aashima Ahlawat 25 (113); 9. Bhavya Tripathi 110; 16. Sabeera Haris 105; 33. Rajkuwar Ingle 97; 38. Nilaa Baalu 93.

Team: 1. Italy 341; 2. Britain 324; 3. Spain 322; 6. India 312.

Published - October 06, 2024 06:57 pm IST

