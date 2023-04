April 23, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST

Ian Nepomniachtchi maintained his one-point lead after drawing with Ding Liren in the 10th round of the World chess championship match at Astana on Sunday. Just the two kings remained on the board after 45 moves.

Nepomniachtchi is leading 5.5-4.5, with four rounds remaining. The player who reaches 7.5 points will be crowned the new World champion.