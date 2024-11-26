World Chess Championship: Gukesh draws second game against defending champion Ding Liren

Indian Grandmaster D. Gukesh drew the second game against China’s Ding Liren in the World Chess Championship, in Singapore on Tuesday (November 26, 2024).

Gukesh with black pieces drew the match after losing the first match. Ding Liren leads the world championship match 1.5-0.5.

“Draw with black in the world championship match is always nice and it’s too early, we still have a long match,” the Chennai-based GM said in the post-game press conference.

The 18-year-old Gukesh is the youngest ever challenger to the world crown and is looking to become the first Indian after the iconic Viswanathan Anand to win the title.

“There is obviously some pressure for anyone playing in a World Championship; there is a lot of pressure. But I also see it as a privilege that I can represent so many people and my country,” he said.

“I am just focusing on one game at a time. Hopefully, things go my way,” he added.

The 32-year-old Liren, on his part, said he was happy with how he performed in the second round.

“In the first game I played something new in the opening and of course it requires a lot of memory. Today I also played not a common move (for me) 1.e4 and I prepared a lot,” he said.

On Monday (November 25,2024), the defending champion Ding Liren won the first game and got off to a dream start in defence of his title that too with black pieces.

For Gukesh losing the first game that too with white pieces in a World title match isnt the most ideal way to begin.

After the first game on Monday (November 25, 2024), Gukesh said “It was a tactical oversight by me. It can happen; it’s a long match. About my opponent’s form, I expected nothing else. I expected the best version of him, and we have a long match ahead, so it’s only more exciting now.”

“I feel very good. I haven’t won a single classical game for a long time and today I managed to do that. But this game, I think to be fair, it’s very lucky for me because I missed two tactics.” said Ding Liren.

(With inputs from PTI)