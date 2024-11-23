World Chess Championship: Gukesh overwhelming favourite but Liren can't be ruled out

Aggression will be the name of the game when Indian youngster D Gukesh, already an overwhelming favourite, and seasoned Ding Liren clash in the World championship match even as top players cautioned against writing off the formidable Chinese player.

Starting on Monday (November 25, 2024) with the first game, the players are slated to play a maximum of 14 Classical games and the one to cross the 7.5 points marker first will be declared the winner in the $2.5 million championship.

In case of a tied result, the games of shorter duration will be played to determine the winner.

As per history, the defending champion has always been given preference over the challenger but the recent performances by both Gukesh and Liren have turned the tide in the favour for the 18-year old Indian, who is incidentally the youngest ever challenger and has the chance to be the youngest ever world champion.

For the records, Liren has slipped to number 23 in world rankings following a string of below average performances since he won the title in 2023.

Gukesh, on the other hand, has risen to number 5 in world ranking and was simply dominant when he annexed the Candidates’ title that qualified him to take on Liren earlier this April.

Liren’s freefall has been attributed to some mental health issues including depression that kept the Chinese away from competitive chess for the major part of 2023.

His return in early 2024 was marked by below par performances and the Chinese had himself conceded that he might lose the match badly some time back.

However, the match is a different ball game in chess wherein it’s not only the skills but also a contest of characters. Liren has proven once that he holds the aces as far as playing tough matches is concerned by beating Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi last year while Gukesh is still looking for that experience.

According to highest rated Indian and world number four Arjun Erigaise, "Gukesh will crush Liren" but world number one Carlsen believes that Liren at his peak will be a well-rounded player compared to the Indian at his peak.

"Based on the current form Gukesh is a significant favourite ahead but based on peak chess ability it is quite even. So if Ding can regain that form, he has a good chance," Carlsen had noted at the just concluded Tata Steel rapid and blitz tournament.

The opening ceremony of the match will be held late on Saturday and the first game will begin at 2:30 PM on Monday. There will be a rest day after every third game.

Gukesh has over 50% chance to become world champ but Ding can bounce back: FIDE CEO

Indian chess prodigy D Gukesh has more than 50% chance of becoming the youngest-ever world champion, feels the international federation (FIDE) CEO Emil Sutovsky.

“He’s (Gukesh) almost there and enters the match as favourite... It’s definitely possible,” Sutovsky told FIDE Chess on YouTube.

“His chances are not less than 50 per cent... I would say higher. So, yes, he seems to be very much focussed on that.

“Obviously it is possible. But, I don’t think Ding is ready to accept it,” added Sutovsky, who reached a peak ranking of world No. 17, in 2004.

One reason for Gukesh being the favorite is Ding’s lacklustre performance this year, while the Indian recently led his team to a historic gold medal at the Chess Olympiad in Budapest.

However, Sutovsky cautioned against underestimating Ding, noting the Chinese Grandmaster’s potential to recover his form.

“I think it would be very exciting, not because I’m officially here, but as a fan. I think Ding, who has had an unimpressive year, would recover.

“I don’t think he would be the same Ding who was, let’s say, beating everyone in 2019 when I think he climbed to No. 2 in the world. But let’s say he would be worthy of a world championship (opponent) in this match.” Sutovsky further said despite speculations over Ding’s form, there could be lots of surprises in store for the fans.

“And the question on how high can Gukesh go, so I expect it to be a rather close match with unexpected twists throughout. So, let’s see if my forecast works.” At 32 years of age, the Chinese is more experienced than Gukesh, and Sutovsky indicated that if the matches prolong, it could be advantage Ding.

“We could see many games where younger players were collapsing against older (in the past). It’s also where your experience tells more in the final part of the game and you know more patterns, you know how to handle it (pressure) more.

“So, I wouldn’t say that youth necessarily gives you an advantage in very long games,” he added.

A lot has been spoken about the classical game of chess and how being in good physical shape is important to survive endless hours on the board.

But Sutovsky feels that beyond a point, hours don’t matter.

“I’m not sure that you need exactly physical shape on a seven-hour (game) actually. I think the physical shape tells more (in) the fourth or fifth hour and then, if you overcome certain moment, you play once again pretty well.

“At least that was my experience and that’s what I spoke about with many players... That’s a critical moment as fatigue comes (after four or five hours).

“Now, typically, if you go to hours six or seven, the position is already pretty simplified, so it’s a technical position and often you can play either by hand or by intuition and there maybe you are... you don’t need necessarily to calculate as much,” he added.