World Chess Championship: Ding Liren draws first blood; beats Gukesh in opener

Updated - November 25, 2024 07:16 pm IST - Singapore

China’s Ding Liren won the match with black pieces. Ding Liren goes 1-0 up in the World Chess Championship 2024.

PTI

China’s GM and defending champion Ding Liren and India’s GM D. Gukesh compete during the FIDE World Chess Championship in Singapore on November 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh paid dearly for unwarranted complications in the middle game, allowing defending champion Ding Liren of China to clinch the opening game of the World Chess Championship in Singapore on Monday (November 25, 2024).

The 18-year-old Gukesh, who is the youngest ever challenger for the world championship crown, came up with an early surprise in the opening by pushing his king pawn forward.

It’s a move that symbolises attacking intentions and the Chinese chose the French defense to combat the situation.

The line chosen by Gukesh was similar to what the legendary Viswanathan Anand picked in his first world championship-winning contest against Alexei Shirov of Spain in 2001.

The choice of move had enough impact as Liren spent a lot of time in the opening that was probably not expected by any expert of the game.

By the 12th move, Gukesh had a half hour advantage on the clock but eight moves later, Liren had a couple of extra minutes to boast off on his clock, giving a clear indication that he had gotten out of his opening problems and had a decent middle game on hand.

The 32-year-old Chinese displayed peak form after that as Gukesh’s middle game crumbled. The classical game lasted 42 moves.

(with PTI inputs)

