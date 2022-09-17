World Championships | Bajrang Punia losses in quarterfinals, Sagar Jaglan to fight for bronze

Bajrang Punia, a two-time Commonwealth Games champion, succumbed to a technical superiority (10-0) defeat at the hands of 23-year-old Yianni Diakomihalis of the USA in the 65kg quarterfinal bout

PTI Belgrade
September 17, 2022 21:07 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

File picture of wrestler Bajrang Punia | Photo Credit: AP

Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia (65kg) on Saturday suffered a shock quarterfinals defeat and was out of gold medal contention while Sagar Jaglan will grapple for bronze in the 74kg event at the Wrestling World Championships here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bajrang, a two-time Commonwealth Games champion, succumbed to a technical superiority (10-0) defeat at the hands of 23-year-old Yianni Diakomihalis of the USA in the 65kg quarterfinal bout.

The 28-year-old Indian, who has three World Championship medals to his name, will now hope the two-time cadet world champion Diakomihalis reaches the final so that he gets a shot at a bronze medal via the repechage.

Earlier, Bajrang had defeated Cuba's Alejandro Enrique Valdes Tobier on points (5-4) in the pre quarterfinals.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The 18-year-old Jaglan, on the other hand, continued his quest for a bronze medal in 74kg as he defeated Suldkhuu Olonbayar of Mangolia 7-3.

The World under-20 bronze medallist will take on Yones Aliakbar Emamichoghaei of Iran in the bronze medal match later in the day.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In the 97kg event, Vicky lost his qualification round bout to Samuel Scherrer of Switzerland 2-2. He was out of medal contention along with Pankaj (61kg), who also made an opening round exit after going down to Assyl Aitakyn of Kazakhstan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
sport

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app