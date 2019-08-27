Other Sports

World champion PV Sindhu meets PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates P.V. Sindhu for her win in the badminton World Championships during a meeting, in New Delhi.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju presents ₹ 10 lakh cheque to her for her historic gold medal at the world championship in Basel

Newly-crowned badminton world champion PV Sindhu on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who called her India’s pride.

Sindhu defeated Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara 21-7 21-7 in the final of the world championship in Basel, Switzerland to become the first Indian to claim a gold at the showpiece.

The Hyderabadi had won two silvers and an equal number of bronze medals in the previous editions.

 

“India’s pride, a champion who has brought home a Gold and lots of glory! Happy to have met @Pvsindhu1. Congratulated her and wished her the very best for her future endeavours,” Modi tweeted after the meeting.

Sindhu was accompanied by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and national coach Pullela Gopichand among others during the meeting.

She returned to the country on Monday night and was welcomed by a large gathering of fans at the airport.

“I am really happy, I am very proud of my country. It’s a much-awaited win and I am very happy about it,” she said in response to media queries at the airport.

Award for Sai Praneeth

Mr. Rijiju on Tuesday presented a ₹ 10 lakh cheque to her for her historic triumph.

Also present on the occasion were Badminton Association of India president Himanta Biswa Sarma, coaches Gopichand and Kim Ji-Hyun and Sindhu’s father PV Ramana, a former bronze medallist in volleyball at the 1986 Asian Games.

P.V. Sindhu gestures as she leaves Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju's residence, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug 27, 2019.

The interaction lasted for over an hour.

The minister also extended his congratulations to Sai Praneeth besides rewarding him with a cheque of ₹ 4 lakh for winning a bronze medal at the championships, India’s first men’s singles medal at the worlds since Prakash Padukone’s feat in 1983.

