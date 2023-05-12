ADVERTISEMENT

World Boxing Championships | Hussamudin gives walkover, signs off with bronze

May 12, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - Tashkent

The 29-year-old from Nizamabad sustained a knee injury in his quarterfinal bout.

PTI

Indian boxer Mohammad Hussamudin signed off with a bronze medal at the World Championships after a knee injury forced him to withdraw from his semifinal bout here on Friday.

The 29-year-old from Nizamabad sustained a knee injury in his quarterfinal bout against J. Diaz Ibanez of Bulgaria.

"Hussamuddin gives a walkover due to injury and settles for bronze. He sustained a knee injury during his QF bout and was advised to not compete further," the boxing federation of India said in a statement.

Hussamudin, who was competing in his debut World Championships, was scheduled to face Cuba's Saidel Horta in the last four clash.

