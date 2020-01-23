Other Sports

World Archery lifts suspension on India

File: Archers Compound bows and other instruments are seen on ground in the 39th National Archery Championship at the KISS stadium in Bhubaneswar on March 13, 2019.

File: Archers Compound bows and other instruments are seen on ground in the 39th National Archery Championship at the KISS stadium in Bhubaneswar on March 13, 2019.   | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout

more-in

The Indian archers can now represent the country under the Tricolour.

The World Archery on Thursday conditionally lifted the suspension on India, less than a week after the embattled national federation held its elections.

“The federation needs to comply with good governance and activity portions of World Archery constitution and rules. Must report every three months,” said a statement from the World Archery.

The Indian archers, who had to compete as neutral athletes at the Asian Championships because of the suspension, can now represent the country under the Tricolour.

The next international tournament is Indoor World Series in Las Vegas in three weeks’ time.

Union minister Arjun Munda was on Saturday elected president of the Archery Association of India (AAI) after the much-delayed elections were held in presence of three observers, including one from the World Archery.

With the support of former AAI president Vijay Kumar Malhotra, who claims to have a majority in the national archery administration, Munda had a smooth sailing as he defeated his rival BVP Rao by 34-18 votes.

The elections were held as per the Delhi High Court order and the two bitter rivals clashed for the first time. World Archery had sent an observer in Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chapol.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Sport Other Sports
archery
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 23, 2020 3:50:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/world-archery-lifts-suspension-on-india/article30633439.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY