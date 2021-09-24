World archery championships | Ankita Bhakat upsets Chae-young

Abhishek Verma sees off Bosansky; Jyothi Surekha shows So the door

Three Indian archers — Ankita Bhakat, Abhishek Verma and V. Jyothi Surekha — made it to the individual quarterfinals and stayed in the hunt for a medal at the World archery championships here on Thursday.

Ankita, ranked 20th, was the lone recurve archer from the country to keep alive her hopes. She got a first-round bye before beating Jindriska Vaneckova of the Czech Republic 7-3, Alexandra Mirca of Moldova 7-1 and fourth-ranked Korean Kang Chae-young — who had eliminated World junior champion Komalika Bari in the previous round — 6-4 to reach the last eight in the women’s individual competition.

Ankita will meet fifth-seeded American Casey Kaufhold in the quarterfinals.

Komalika exited the competition in the third round, while Ridhi lost in the second.

Among men, Parth Salunkhe and Atul Verma’s journey ended in the first and second rounds respectively.

Aditya Choudhary lost to Miguel Garcia of Spain 6-0 in the fourth round.

In men’s compound, seventh-ranked Abhishek, who received two byes, put up a flawless performance to beat Turkey’s Furkan Oruc 150-149. Abhishek, who was elected to the World Archery athletes’ committee a day earlier, then defeated Jozef Bosansky of Slovakia 145-142 to set up a quarterfinal date with Mike Schloesser of the Netherlands.

Rishabh Yadav and Sangampreet Singh Bisla lost in the second round.

Even as Muskan Kirar and Priya Gurjar’s campaigns ended in the third round, sixth-ranked Jyothi Surekha stayed in search of her third medal in women’s compound. She got two byes before getting past Inge van der Ven of the Netherlands 147-144 and So Chae-won of Korea 146-142. She will face Amanda Mlinaric of Croatia in the quarterfinals.