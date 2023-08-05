World Archery Championships | Aditi, Deotale shoot historic golds for India

August 05, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST

India had a dream outing in the World Archery Championships with 17-year-old Aditi Swami and 21-year-old Ojas Deotale winning the first ever women’s and men’s individual titles for the country in Berlin on Saturday.

A day after contributing to India’s maiden gold medal victory in the women’s team event, Aditi — who won a golden double in the World youth championships under-18 category a month ago – became the first Indian and the youngest ever to win an individual World crown.

Aditi and Jyothi Surekha, who pocketed a bronze, scripted the first instance of two Indian archers securing podium finishes.

With Deotale’s gold, India — with three golds and a bronze — earned its best ever performance.

High on confidence, Aditi edged out Dutchwoman Sanne de Laat 148-148 (shoot-off: 10*-10, shot closer to centre) in the quarterfinals, upset 27-year-old second-ranked compatriot Jyothi Surekha 149-145 in the semifinals and held her nerve to beat Mexican Andrea Becerra 149-147 (30-29, 30-30, 30-29, 30-29, 29-30) in the final.

“I focused on my rhythm and my shot. I want to win the Asian Games gold,” said Aditi.

A composed Deotale displayed great consistency as he beat Poland’s Przemyslaw Konecki 148-144 in the last-eight, World No.1 Dutchman Mike Schloesser 149-148 in the semifinals and another Polish Lukasz Przybylski 150-149 (30-30, 30-30, 30-30, 30-29, 30-30) in the final by shooting a perfect score.

“It’s the result of practice, practice and practice,” said Deotale.

The results: Compound: Individual: Men: Quarterfinals: Ojas Deotale bt Przemyslaw Konecki (Pol) 148-144; Semifinals: Deotale bt Mike Schloesser (Ned) 149-148; Gold medal match: Deotale bt Lukasz Przybylski (Pol) 150-149.

Women: Quarterfinals: Aditi Swami bt Sanne de Laat (Ned) 148-148 (10*-10); V. Jyothi Surekha bt Parneet Kaur 149-143; Semifinals: Aditi bt Jyothi Surekha 149-145; Bronze medal match: Jyothi Surekha bt Ipek Tomruk (Tur) 150-146; Gold medal match: Aditi bt Andrea Becerra (Mex) 149-147.

