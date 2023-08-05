HamberMenu
World Archery Championships | Aditi, Deotale shoot historic golds for India

The duo becomes the first ever women’s and men’s archers to win individual titles at the marquee event

August 05, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST

Sports Bureau
Aditi Swami with her compound gold at the Archery World Championships, in Berlin, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.

Aditi Swami with her compound gold at the Archery World Championships, in Berlin, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

India had a dream outing in the World Archery Championships with 17-year-old Aditi Swami and 21-year-old Ojas Deotale winning the first ever women’s and men’s individual titles for the country in Berlin on Saturday.

A day after contributing to India’s maiden gold medal victory in the women’s team event, Aditi — who won a golden double in the World youth championships under-18 category a month ago – became the first Indian and the youngest ever to win an individual World crown.

Aditi and Jyothi Surekha, who pocketed a bronze, scripted the first instance of two Indian archers securing podium finishes.

Senior compound archery world champion Aditi Swami with bronze medallist Jyothi Surekha at the Archery World Championships, in Berlin, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.

Senior compound archery world champion Aditi Swami with bronze medallist Jyothi Surekha at the Archery World Championships, in Berlin, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

With Deotale’s gold, India — with three golds and a bronze — earned its best ever performance.

High on confidence, Aditi edged out Dutchwoman Sanne de Laat 148-148 (shoot-off: 10*-10, shot closer to centre) in the quarterfinals, upset 27-year-old second-ranked compatriot Jyothi Surekha 149-145 in the semifinals and held her nerve to beat Mexican Andrea Becerra 149-147 (30-29, 30-30, 30-29, 30-29, 29-30) in the final.

“I focused on my rhythm and my shot. I want to win the Asian Games gold,” said Aditi.

A composed Deotale displayed great consistency as he beat Poland’s Przemyslaw Konecki 148-144 in the last-eight, World No.1 Dutchman Mike Schloesser 149-148 in the semifinals and another Polish Lukasz Przybylski 150-149 (30-30, 30-30, 30-30, 30-29, 30-30) in the final by shooting a perfect score.

“It’s the result of practice, practice and practice,” said Deotale.

The results: Compound: Individual: Men: Quarterfinals: Ojas Deotale bt Przemyslaw Konecki (Pol) 148-144; Semifinals: Deotale bt Mike Schloesser (Ned) 149-148; Gold medal match: Deotale bt Lukasz Przybylski (Pol) 150-149.

Women: Quarterfinals: Aditi Swami bt Sanne de Laat (Ned) 148-148 (10*-10); V. Jyothi Surekha bt Parneet Kaur 149-143; Semifinals: Aditi bt Jyothi Surekha 149-145; Bronze medal match: Jyothi Surekha bt Ipek Tomruk (Tur) 150-146; Gold medal match: Aditi bt Andrea Becerra (Mex) 149-147.

