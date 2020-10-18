Women’s wrestling camp from today

NEW DELHI

18 October 2020 21:15 IST

The focus will be on general fitness, gym training, running and exercise

All the 12 women wrestlers who have assembled at SAI centre in Lucknow, including Olympic qualifier Vinesh Phogat, have tested negative for coronavirus, clearing the decks for the resumption of training from Monday.

However, Sakshi Malik (62kg), Seema (50kg), Lalita (53kg) and Nisha (68kg) will join the camp from Oct. 25.

“All the wrestlers have tested negative. We will begin with light training from tomorrow,” said National coach Kuldeep Malik

Advertising

Advertising

“The focus will be on general fitness, gym training, running and exercise. The mat training will only start from next week (starting October 26),” he added.

The camp, postponed twice due to the pandemic, will continue till Dec. 31.

Wrestlers at the camp:

50kg: Nirmala Devi, Pinki, Ankush; 53kg: Vinesh Phogat, Anju.

57kg: Anshu Malik, Sarita Mor, Pooja Dhanda; 62kg: Sonam Malik, Navjot Kaur.

68kg: Divya Kakran, Anita.