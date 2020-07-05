Women’s Speed Chess | Valentina Gunina triumphs

KOZHIKODE

05 July 2020 22:54 IST

Valentina Gunina of Russia won the second Grand Prix leg of the FIDE Chess.com Women’s Speed Chess on Sunday, defeating Ukraine’s Anna Ushenina 7-5 in the final. Kateryna Lagno of Russia took the third spot, making short work of Iran’s Sarasadat Khademalsharieh 9.5-2.5.

Two more legs remain before the Super Final on July 20.

In the third Grand Prix leg Koneru Humpy and Dronavalli Harika — will be in the fray.

