Women’s Speed Chess | Humpy, Harika advance

KOZHIKODE

08 July 2020 22:27 IST

Koneru Humpy bounced back to form at the FIDE Chess.com Women’s Speed Chess on Wednesday. In the third Grand Prix leg, the World No. 2 scored a comfortable 7-3 win over compatriot R. Vaishali, whose campaign came to an end.

This was the last leg for the Chennai girl (all 22 players get to play three). Humpy will play in one more leg.

Dronavalli Harika, the other Indian in the fray, also moved into the quarterfinals with a crushing 11.5-2.5 victory over Tatev Abrahamyan of the US.

Advertising

Advertising

World No. 1 Hou Yifan made up for her poor show in the last leg with a 11-3 win over Turmunkh Munkzhul of Mongolia.