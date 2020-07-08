Other Sports

Women’s Speed Chess | Humpy, Harika advance

Koneru Humpy bounced back to form at the FIDE Chess.com Women’s Speed Chess on Wednesday. In the third Grand Prix leg, the World No. 2 scored a comfortable 7-3 win over compatriot R. Vaishali, whose campaign came to an end.

This was the last leg for the Chennai girl (all 22 players get to play three). Humpy will play in one more leg.

Dronavalli Harika, the other Indian in the fray, also moved into the quarterfinals with a crushing 11.5-2.5 victory over Tatev Abrahamyan of the US.

World No. 1 Hou Yifan made up for her poor show in the last leg with a 11-3 win over Turmunkh Munkzhul of Mongolia.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 8, 2020 10:28:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/womens-speed-chess-humpy-harika-advance/article32024891.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY