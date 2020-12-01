Other Sports

Women’s Pro Tour back on course

After a nine-month break, the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour resumes with its seventh leg beginning at the Noida Golf Club near here on Wednesday.

Tour leader Vani Kapoor is set to be challenged by Diksha Dagar, Ridhima Dilawari, Neha Tripathi and Amandeep Drall, among others.

The Hero WPG Tour had six events in the first three months of the year before the pandemic forced a premature closure. These six events produced different winners, including an amateur.

