Women’s Indian Open golf | Manon De Roey jumps to joint lead with Alice Hewson

The Belgian carves out seven birdies to be on par with the ever-so-consistent Alice Hewson of England

Updated - October 26, 2024 06:30 pm IST - GURUGRAM

Kamesh Srinivasan
Stellar show: De Roey celebrates her fine performance on day three.

Stellar show: De Roey celebrates her fine performance on day three. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Manon De Roey of Belgium strengthened her chances of finishing on top of the Order of Merit, as she jumped to the joint lead with a 7-under 65 on the third day of the Hero Women’s Indian Open golf championship at the DLF Golf and Country Club on Saturday.

After having shot 2-over 74 on the first two days, Manon came to grips with the topography of the tough course as she carved out seven birdies to be on par with the ever-so-consistent Alice Hewson of England, who shot one-under 71 this day.

“I created a lot of birdie chances and played solid,” said Manon, understandably pleased to step it up.

With still a lot of golf to play on the morrow, it could be anybody’s trophy, with England’s Liz Young breathing down the neck of the leaders with a 2-under 214, following a 5-under 67 for the day.

Impressive

Emma Spitz of Austria was perhaps the most impressive, as she came up with the only eagle of the day, on the par-4 17th, after five birdies. She was sole fourth with 216.

Sliding down

The opening day leader Sara Kouskova was joint fifth with Momoka Kobori and Kirsten Rudgeley. The overnight leader, Shannon Tan of Singapore slipped to joint eighth with three others.

Hitaashee Bakshi shot one-over 73 for the day, after the spectacular 4-under 68 on the second day, to be joint 15th. Amateur Mannat Brar returned the only sub-par round among the Indians, and was joint 21st with Pranavi Urs, with 6-over 222.

Tvesa Malik did her confidence a world of good with a par round, after having shot 5-over 77 on the first two days.

The leading scores: 1. Manon De Roey (Bel) (74, 74, 65), Alice Hewson (Eng) (72, 70, 71) 213; 3. Liz Young (Eng) (74, 73, 67) 214; 4. Emma Spitz (Aut) (76, 75, 65) 216; 5T. Sara Kouskova (Cze) (69, 77, 71), Momoka Kobori (Nzl) (72, 73, 72), Kirsten Rudgeley (Aus) (72, 72, 73) 217; 8T. Hannah Burke (Eng) (74, 77, 67), Caroline Hedwall (Swe) (76, 69, 73), Agathe Sauzon (Fra) (72, 73, 73), Shannon Tan (Sgp) (71, 71, 76); 12. Luna Galmes (Esp) (74, 75, 70), Maha Haddioui (Mar) (71, 77, 71) 219; 14. Florentyna Parker (Eng) (70, 74, 76) 220; 15T. HannahScreen (Eng) (73, 77, 71), Ana Trivino (Esp) (74, 77, 7), Hitaashee Bakshi (80, 68, 73), Amy Taylor (Eng) (76, 76, 69), Linda Wessberg (Swe) (74, 74, 73), Perrine Delacour (Esp) (70, 80, 72); 21T. Mannat Brar(76, 75, 71), Pranavi Urs (74, 71, 7) 222; 35T. Ridhima Dilawari (74,73, 79), Tvesa Malik (77, 77, 72) 226; 41T. Vani Kapoor (75, 77, 75) 227; 48T. Ananya Garg (78, 75, 75) 228; 51T. Janneya Dasanniee (76, 77, 76) 229; 55T. Diksha Dagar (78, 72, 80) 230.

Published - October 26, 2024 06:21 pm IST

