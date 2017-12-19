‘Women’s badminton circuit has changed a lot’: Carolina Marin

Rio Olympics gold medallist and two-time World champion Carolina Marin is all geared up to spearhead Hyderabad Hunters’ challenge in the Premier Badminton League (PBL), starting from December 23.

In an exclusive chat with The Hindu from Spain, the 24-year-old shares her thoughts on the PBL and other aspects of badminton.

How do you sum up 2017?

Not so good really because I had to come back from a long injury break. It was a very difficult phase, especially to be away from the game as I could not even train after winning the Rio Olympics gold.

How are the preparations now as you will be the biggest name for Hyderabad Hunters again?

I have been working hard. Still recovering from the hip injury which made me skip some of the recent majors, including the Dubai BWF Super Series finals. But, I am a lot better though still not 100 % fit.

Does it mean that you might not be available for the entire PBL?

No, no. I will be there right through and giving off my best.

I love to be with my Hunters team and excited to meet the players, especially the new ones.

Does two more teams make things difficult for the players in terms of schedule?

Not really. I look at this way — you have to win two more matches to stay in the race for the title.

How do you rate your team’s chances in this edition?

We have very good strong singles players and personally I hope to give more than 100%. We are a very strong team capable of winning the title.

What will be the biggest challenge for you and your team?

There is nothing specific like that. Any team has to be consistent to win a title. We will try to seize the momentum early and sustain it through the League.

What is your assessment of women’s badminton now?

Honestly, it is a fast-changing scenario. Earlier, my style earned me so many titles and also seemed to have impressed the fans across the world. Now, the standard has improved by leaps and bounds. The women’s circuit has been changing a lot with so many surprises being thrown in.

You have won the gold in Olympics, Worlds and the All England championship. What more you feel you have to achieve?

Yes, I have won almost everything. But I am keen to win the World championship and the All England next year. I know it is never going to be easy as you have to really work hard.