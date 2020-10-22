Women boxers leave for Italy

Some of the elite women boxers, excluding World championships medallist Lovlina Borgohain, were cleared to leave for a training camp in Italy after they tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The boxers included Sakshi Chaudhary, Manisha Moun and Sonia Lather (all 57kg), Simranjit Kaur (60kg) and Pooja Rani (75kg).

Lovlina (69kg), who tested positive for COVID-19 on October 15, is undergoing treatment in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the men boxers, who left for Italy on October 16, have started their training in Assisi, Italy. They were tested for COVID-19 after their arrival and returned negative results.