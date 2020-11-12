Woman power in INRC

K. Vasundhara of Vasundhara Diamond Roof Pvt. Ltd. (Hyderabad) will become the first woman owner of a team in the Champions Yacht Club-FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship 2020.
‘Team Vasundhara’, comprising renowned women rallyists Dr. Bani Yadav of Gurugram and Pragathi Gowda of Bengaluru, will compete in the INRC 3 classification as well as aim for glory in the overall championship in Volkswagen Polo 1.6 with MRF Tyres.
“It is a huge moment for Indian motorsports as for the first time we have a woman owner promoting an all-woman team. We have always strived for more women’s participation and towards bringing in more women enthusiasts,” Vamcy Merla, promoter of INRC and director of Champions Yacht Club, said.
The INRC 2020 will begin on December 15 in Arunachal Pradesh and move South with three rounds in Coimbatore, Hampi and the season-finale in Bengaluru.
