Woman boxer Neeraj provisionally suspended after testing positive for ligandrol

Neeraj, an India Open champion in women’s 57kg, has been provisionally suspended for testing positive for anabolic agent LGD-4033 (ligandrol).

As part of its pre-Olympic testing drive, the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) collected Neeraj’s sample during an out-of-competition test at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi on September 24. The adverse analytical finding report, dated November 3, was received from the anti-doping laboratory of Qatar.

“Neeraj was notified by NADA about the violation of anti-doping rules 2015 of NADA and suspended provisionally with effect from November 13,” said a NADA Facebook post on Monday.

“Neeraj presented herself on November 27 in NADA office and submitted a letter, wherein she accepted the A-sample result and requested not to conduct B-sample testing at the laboratory. As requested by her, the case is referred to the anti-doping disciplinary panel for expedited hearing.”

Twenty-four-year-old Neeraj, who secured a bronze in the prestigious Strandja memorial event in Bulgaria in February and participated in the World championships in Ulan-Ude, Russia, in October, was among the core probables for the Tokyo Olympics.

“NADA intends to conduct pre-Olympic dope testing of all core probables so that only clean athletes are deputed for Olympic Games,” said the statement.