NBA | Wizards edge Nets by a point in dramatic finish

Los Angeles

04 January 2021 22:19 IST

Lakers down Grizzlies for a third on-the-road victory

Thomas Bryant stuffed the go-ahead dunk with 14.9 seconds left and Washington Wizards held on for a 123-122 NBA victory over Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 27 points and 10 rebounds and assisted on Bryant’s decisive basket — which stood up as Nets stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant both missed on the final possession of the contest.

It was a drama-filled finish in Brooklyn, where Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot put Brooklyn ahead 122-121 with a wide-open lay-up with 28.2 seconds remaining.

After a time-out, a double-teamed Beal managed to find Bryant under the basket.

Irving, who led all scorers with 30 points, missed a three-pointer with less than six seconds remaining. Brooklyn corralled the rebound, but Durant’s last-gasp effort also missed.

Bryant scored 21 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for Wizards, who have won two straight after a 0-5 start to the season.

In Memphis, reigning champion Los Angeles Lakers notched up its third straight road win, LeBron James scoring 13 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter of a 108-94 victory over Memphis Grizzlies.

Jokic on a roll

Elsewhere, Denver’s Nikola Jokic posted his fourth triple-double of the season with 19 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists and Jamal Murray scored 32 points for the Nuggets in a 124-109 victory over Minnesota Timberwolves.

The results:

Pistons lost to Celtics 120-122; Nets lost to Wizards 122-123; Spurs lost to Jazz 109-130.

Suns lost to Clippers 107-112; Grizzlies lost to Lakers 94-108.

Timberwolves lost to Nuggets 109-124; Bulls bt Mavericks 118-108; Warriors bt Trail Blazers 137-122.