Will provide the athlete’s perspective: Narang

London Olympics bronze medallist and ace shooter Gagan Narang is one of only two Olympians (besides tennis great Leander Paes) on the high-level committee appointed by Union Sports Ministry Kiren Rijiju to oversee, support, coordinate and strategise preparations of Indian athletes for the 2020 and 2024 Olympics.

The Committee, chaired by Rijiju, comprises Sports Secretary Radheyshyam Julaniya, IOA president Narinder Batra, IOA secretary-general Rajeev Mehta, Athletics Federation of India president Adille Sumariwalla, Boxing Federation of India president Ajay Singh as members and Talent Olympic Podium Scheme CEO Cdr. Rajesh Rajagopalan as convenor.

Objective

“The objective of the committee is to ensure the performance of Indian athletes is optimised at the Olympics and other multi-disciplinary events,” says Gagan in a chat with The Hindu.

“For the Tokyo Games next year, the task includes advising and ensuring support to potential and qualified athletes, facilitating smooth logistical arrangements for participation, ensuring seamless acclimatisation and hospitable environment for the contingent in Tokyo and coordination among all stakeholders,” he said.

“And, for the 2024 Paris Olympics, the focus will be on charting out a road map, continuous review and suggesting corrective measures, ensuring coordination among stakeholders,” Gagan said. “I will draw from my experience of four Olympics to provide inputs,” the star shooter said.

“Leander and I being the only Olympians on the panel, we can give bring the athlete’s perspective, given that we have ourselves gone through the process,” he said.