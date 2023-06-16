ADVERTISEMENT

Will decide next step after legal team gets chargesheet against WFI chief, says protesting wrestler

June 16, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - New Delhi

Delhi police has filed a charge sheet against WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for outraging a woman’s modesty and stalking.

The Hindu Bureau

File picture of Wrestling Federation of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh leaving his house after a visit by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) at his residence in New Delhi, India, June 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

A day after Delhi police filed a chargesheet against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for outraging a woman’s modesty and stalking, a woman wrestler said they were waiting to read the details of the chargesheet to understand how strong the case had been built.

The wrestler, on condition of anonymity, said that their legal team and lawyers had filed an application to obtain the chargesheet, following which “we shall decide our next step.”

The protesting wrestlers had earlier agreed to the government’s request to suspend their protests till June 15, provided their demands for a fair probe were met.

The wrestler told The Hindu that now that the charge sheet had been filed, all wrestlers were holding discussions and deciding the plan of action.

“Once we review the charge sheet and the charges the accused has been booked under, we shall decide the next step, we’re also waiting for the government to fulfill other demands, which include safety of both female and male wrestlers and having a WFI chief with no criminal background, we’re hopeful all those demands shall be met soon,” the wrestler said.

On Thursday, police had approached another court for cancellation of the case pertaining to the minor, filed under the POCSO Act, as the victim has now given a fresh statement, refuting the allegations pertaining to harassment.

