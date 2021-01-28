Other Sports

Wildcard for Gujrathi

Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi gained a wildcard to be part of the elite 16-player field, headed by World champion Magnus Carlsen, in the Opera Euro Rapid online chess tournament from February 6 to 14.

The field comprises the top eight players from the $1.5 million Champions Tour standings, two by public voting, and six wildcards.

After three days of preliminary round-robin league, the top-eight will battle it out on a knockout basis for the $30,000 winner’s prize.

The players:

Magnus Carlsen (Nor), Ding Liren (Chn), Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus), Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra), Levon Aronian (Arm), Alexander Grischuk (Rus), Wesley So (USA), Tiemour Radjabov (Aze), Anish Giri (Ned), Leinier Domingues (USA), Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol), Hikaru Nakamura (USA), Vidit Gujrathi, Daniil Dubov (Rus), Sam Shankland (USA) and Matthias Bluebaum (Ger).

