WFI condemns refusal of visa to Indian grapplers

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) criticised the Spanish Embassy for refusing visa applications of the Indian wrestlers, including reigning World under-20 champion Antim Panghal, for their participation in the World under-23 wrestling championships, which began at Pontevedra on Monday.

The WFI had submitted visa applications of the athletes and coaches on October 4, “but the Spanish Embassy rejected the visa applications of all players and coaches on October 17,” said a statement issued by WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar.

The WFI said for the first time Indian wrestlers were deprived of taking part in a major event due to the “negative attitude” of an embassy.

The WFI will complain in writing to the World wrestling federation (United World Wrestling) and will seek to “ban” Spain from holding any important competition, added the statement.