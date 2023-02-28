WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh appears before the Oversight Committee

February 28, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - KOLKATA:

The beleaguered president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, on Tuesday appeared before the Union Sports Ministry-appointed six-member Oversight Committee in person as part of the ongoing enquiry.

It is learned that the interaction between the M.C. Mary Kom-chaired committee members and Singh in Delhi lasted close to three hours.

The Ministry had formed the Oversight Committee on January 23 to look into the allegations of sexual misconduct, harassment and intimidation, financial irregularities, and administrative lapse levelled by some prominent wrestlers — such as Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Ravi Dahiya – within four weeks. Later, its tenure was extended by two weeks.

The committee was also tasked with the job of handling the day-to-day affairs of the WFI as Singh was asked to step aside during the enquiry.

As a result of the ongoing enquiry, the United World Wrestling moved the Asian championships from Delhi to Astana.