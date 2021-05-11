Westbrook passes Robertson’s mark

Westbrook had 28 points, 13 rebounds and 21 assists, his 36th triple-double of the season, passing Oscar Robertson’s career mark.

Washington’s Russell Westbrook got his record-setting 182nd career triple-double on Monday, but the Atlanta Hawks came away with a 125-124 victory over the visiting Wizards.

Westbrook had 28 points, 13 rebounds and 21 assists, his 36th triple-double of the season, passing Oscar Robertson’s career mark. It was his fifth triple-double in a row and his 18th in his past 21 games.

Stephen Curry scored 36 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 14.5 seconds remaining, as Golden State upended Utah in San Francisco. The game ended not long after the Warriors’ spot in the post-season play-in tournament was secured when New Orleans Pelicans lost to Memphis Grizzlies.

DeMar DeRozan poured in 23 points as host San Antonio moved a step closer to a spot in the play-in tournament with a big win over Milwaukee.

San Antonio, which has won two of its past three games, lowered its magic number for clinching at least the 10th spot in the West to just one game.

Jonas Valanciunas and Ja Morant both had double-doubles as host Memphis clinched a berth in the Western Conference play-in tournament by beating New Orleans.

Kelan Martin scored 25 points off the bench to lead short-handed Indiana past host Cleveland and closer to a berth in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.

The results: Atlanta 125 bt Washington 124; Indiana 111 bt Cleveland 102; Memphis 115 bt New Orleans 110; San Antonio 146 bt Milwaukee 125; Golden State 119 bt Utah 116; Portland 140 bt Houston 129.