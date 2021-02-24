Westbrook, Beal help Wizards edge Lakers

LOS ANGELES

24 February 2021 03:27 IST

Chicago rolls over Houston

Bradley Beal scored 33 points and Russell Westbrook added 32 on Monday as the visiting Washington Wizards rallied for a 127-124 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Lakers for their first five-game winning streak in three years.

Devin Booker scored 34 points on 12-of-17 shooting as Phoenix rolled to a thumping 132-100 victory over visiting Portland. Deandre Ayton added 19 points as the Suns notched their 12th win in 14 games.

Dallas put eight days’ worth of stored energy into one of its best defensive performances of the season, limiting Memphis to its second-lowest season point total while winning 102-92.

Zach LaVine scored 14 of his 21 points in a runaway third quarter as visiting Chicago rolled over reeling and short-handed Houston 120-100.

The results:

Oklahoma City 94 lost to Miami 108; Dallas 102 bt Memphis 92; LA Lakers 124 lost to Washington 127 (OT).

Phoenix 132 bt Portland 100; Utah 132 bt Charlotte 110; Houston 100 lost to Chicago 120.