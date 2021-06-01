Westbrook and Beal on song for Wizards

Los Angeles

The duo’s fine show keeps team afloat, cuts Sixers’ lead to 3-1

Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal were on song as Washington Wizards stayed alive in the NBA playoffs beating Philadelphia 76ers 122-114 in game four in the Eastern Conference at Washington on Monday.

Westbrook finished with 19 points, 21 rebounds and 14 assists, while Beal delivered a game-high 27 points.

Beal scored the 1,000th post-season point of his career early in the game, while Westbrook recorded the 12th career triple-double in the playoffs, to move into third place on the all-time list.

The Sixers lost four-time all-star Joel Embiid with an injury in the first quarter. Embiid hurt his knee after falling on a drive to the basket.

Elsewhere, Donovan Mitchell had 30 points and Rudy Gobert scored 13 of his 17 in the third quarter as Utah Jazz beat Memphis Grizzlies 120-113 to take a stranglehold 3-1 lead in their Western Conference series.

Jordan Clarkson scored 24 points, Bojan Bogdanovic added 13 and Mike Conley had 11 in the win.

Ja Morant finished with 23 points and 12 assists, Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson each added 21, and Jonas Valanciunas finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds for Memphis.

The top-seeded Jazz can close out the first round, best-of-seven series on Wednesday in game five in Salt Lake City.

The results: EC: Washington Wizards 122 bt Philadelphia 76ers 114 (76ers lead 3-1).

WC: Utah Jazz 120 bt Memphis Grizzlies 113 (Jazz leads 3-1).