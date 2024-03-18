ADVERTISEMENT

West Ham's late goal ruled out in 1-1 draw with Aston Villa

March 18, 2024 03:12 am | Updated 03:12 am IST - LONDON

Michail Antonio's stooping header, his first goal since August, gave the hosts the lead after 29 minutes and West Ham had goals ruled out for handball either side of halftime.

Reuters

West Ham’s Konstantinos Mavropanos scores a disallowed goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Aston Villa, at the London stadium in London, Sunday, March 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

West Ham United were denied a dramatic stoppage time winner after Aston Villa came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw in a fiery Premier League clash on March 17.

Villa equalised in the 79th minute when Nicolo Zaniolo poked home fellow substitute Moussa Diaby's cutback after a period of sustained pressure.

West Ham thought they had won the game at the death but another goal was ruled out for handball after a lengthy VAR check to leave both sides with a point. Villa remain fourth on 56 points, with West Ham seventh on 44.

