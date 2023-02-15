West Bengal blanks Uttar Pradesh to regain youth table tennis title

February 15, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Top-seeded West Bengal, riding on Ankur Bhattacharjee's form, decimated second-seeded Uttar Pradesh 3-0 to regain the team trophy in the u-19 Youth boys' final of the UTT 84th Inter-State Nationals youth and junior table tennis championships here on Wednesday. The results (Team events): Youth boys u-19: (final): West Bengal bt UP 3-0 (Ankur Bhattacharjee 11-4, 11-1, 11-9; Soumyadeep Sarkar bt Divyansh Srivastava 6-11, 11-9, 11-7, 7-11, 11-7; Akshat Tyagi bt Bodhisatwa Chaudhury 11-3, 13-11, 11-4).

