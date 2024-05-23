GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Preetismita wins World youth weightlifting title with world record

Published - May 23, 2024 05:40 pm IST - KOLKATA

Y. B. Sarangi
Preetismita Bhoi.

Preetismita Bhoi.

Fifteen-year-old Preetismita Bhoi became the first lifter from the country to win a title with a clean and jerk world record and led an unprecedented Indian 1-2 finish in the women’s 40kg in the World youth championships in Lima (Peru).

Preetismita, hailing from the high performance sub-centre in Dhenkanal (Odisha), lifted 57kg in snatch and 76kg in clean and jerk, which was 1kg better than the previous world record of 75kg set five years ago, to win the women’s 40kg crown with a total of 133kg.

She claimed three gold medals for her snatch, clean and jerk and total performances.

“I am honoured and thrilled to have set a new world record. This is a dream come true and I couldn’t have done it without the support of my coaches, family, and Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF). I hope this inspires others to pursue their dreams with determination and hard work,” said Preetismita.

“Preetismita is a true role model for aspiring weightlifters,” said IWLF president Sahdev Yadav.

Another Odisha girl Jyoshna Sabar claimed silver with an aggregate of 125kg (56kg, 69kg).

Payal (women’s 45kg) and Babulal Hembrom (men’s 49kg) also ensured podium finishes. Payal got a silver with an aggregate of 147kg, while Hembrom claimed bronze with 193kg. A. Maharajan (men’s 55kg) narrowly missed a podium finish by 1kg (215kg) as he finished fourth.

Indian lifters collected three gold, three silver and five bronze medals, including their performances in snatch and clean and jerk.

