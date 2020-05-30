Other SportsKOLKATA 30 May 2020 22:08 IST
Weightlifting: revised Olympic qualification system approved
Updated: 30 May 2020 22:08 IST
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has approved the revised Olympic qualifying system for weightlifting for the Tokyo Games next year.
Under the revised system, an additional qualification period — running from October 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021 — has been added.
Replacements for the cancelled events, originally scheduled prior to the outbreak of COVID-19, will be held during this period.
