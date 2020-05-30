Other Sports

Weightlifting: revised Olympic qualification system approved

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has approved the revised Olympic qualifying system for weightlifting for the Tokyo Games next year.

Under the revised system, an additional qualification period — running from October 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021 — has been added.

Replacements for the cancelled events, originally scheduled prior to the outbreak of COVID-19, will be held during this period.

