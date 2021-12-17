Weightlifting | Purnima wins gold

Tashkent

17 December 2021 21:52 IST

Purnima Pandey created eight National records on the way to gold in the women’s +87kg category at the Commonwealth Championships here on Thursday.

Purnima lifted 229kg (102 + 127) to take the title and qualify directly for next year’s Commonwealth Games.

Purnima set two records in snatch and three each in clean and jerk and total categories.

Lovepreet Singh, meanwhile, lifted 348kg (161 +187) to win silver in the men’s 109kg.

The Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championship bronze medallist created three National records in snatch, and one each in the clean and jerk and total here.

In the women’s 87kg event, Anuradha Pavunraj bagged the bronze with a total of 195kg (90 +105).