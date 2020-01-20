Weightlifting | Lock-maker’s son Basheer hogs the limelight

For 16-year-old weightlifter Shaik Lal Basheer, whose father works as a daily labourer making locks and mother sells balloons on the road to make a living, winning his first gold medal at the Khelo India Youth Games here was a big moment.

Basheer had won a silver medal in School Games Federation of India sometime back, but his 81kg under-17 title win with a flawless performance of 254kg, including 112kg in snatch and 142kg in clean and jerk, here gave him a bigger recognition.

The Andhra Pradesh lifter exulted in joy after doing a 142kg in his final clean and jerk attempt. “I had finished fourth (in 69kg) and fifth (73kg) in the previous two editions. I am really happy to have claimed the gold medal here with my personal best,” Basheer, whose previous best was 250kg (snatch 110kg and clean and jerk 140kg), told The Hindu on Monday.

Spotted by coach

Until three-and-a-half years back, Basheer had no clue about weightlifting. “Our coach (Srinivasa Rao) once saw me when I was playing cricket with my friends and he liked my physique. He convinced me that I would do well as a weightlifter and I joined the SRD Gym in Visakhapatnam,” said Basheer.

His earlier showings in Khelo India Games have enabled Basheer get scholarship. “I used to face problems in arranging good diet. The scholarship I earned due to my Khelo India performances has helped me overcome the issue,” said Basheer, who led Andhra’s one-two finish with G. Ravishankra (snatch 106kg, clean and jerk 146kg, total 249kg).

Having made his way into the National camp, Basheer now hopes to make his mark among the elite lifters in the country.