Weightlifting | A new record — and gold — for Lapung

Services lifter Sambo Lapung scripted a new National record of 188kg in clean and jerk on his way to the gold medal in the men’s 89kg in the National weightlifting championships at the Khudiram Anusilan Kendra here on Wednesday.

Lapung, who had secured the silver medal in 81kg last year, hoisted 145kg to take a one kg lead over R.V. Rahul in snatch. Later, he broke the clean and jerk record of 187kg in his final attempt to aggregate 333kg.

Hailing from Arunachal Pradesh, Lapung — a former National champion in 69kg — won a National title after four years. “I switched to 89kg immediately after the last Nationals. I was getting injured for lowering my body weight too much. Am happy to create a new record,” said Lapung.

Railways’ Rahul was second with 323kg, while Ram Karan Prajapati — another Services lifter representing Uttarakhand — got the third place with 314kg.

Below-par show

Despite her below-par performance, local girl Rakhi Halder won the women’s 64kg crown with 210kg.

Rakhi’s effort earned her a comfortable victory as her nearest competitor Harjinder Kaur registered 200kg.

However, the total of 210kg was below her best showing of 218kg, including 95kg in snatch and 123kg in clean and jerk, in the Qatar Cup Olympic qualifying event in December.

The 26-year-old, who lifted 93kg in her final snatch attempt, managed 117kg in her first clean and jerk effort. Gritting her teeth, she tried to raise the bar in her next two attempts — including her bid to do 125kg in the last — but did not get the desired result.

“My sore left thigh prevented a smooth action. I will try to improve and qualify for the Olympics,” said Rakhi, who had totalled 214kg in the World championships in Pattaya in September last.

The results: Men, 81kg: 1. Papul Changmai (SSCB) snatch 145kg, clean and jerk 172kg, total 317kg; 2. Amarjit Guru (RSPB) 137kg, 172kg, 309kg; 3. U. Sivaprakash (Pud) 136kg, 171kg, 307kg. 89kg: 1. Sambo Lapung (SSCB) 145kg, 188kg [NR, Old 187kg, Harshad Wadekar], 333kg; 2. R.V. Rahul (RSPB) 144kg, 179kg, 323kg; 3. Ram Karan Prajapati (Ukd) 138kg, 176kg, 314kg.

Women, 64kg: 1. Rakhi Halder (WB) 93kg, 117kg, 210kg; 2. Harjinder Kaur (Chd) 90kg, 110kg, 200kg; 3. K. Roshilata Devi (Mani) 80kg, 107kg, 187kg.