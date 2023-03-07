We cannot allow our athletes to suffer in political fights, says FIVB’s general director

March 07, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - KOCHI:

For the last few months, there had been doubts in many quarters whether the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) enjoys the recognition of the world body FIVB. And the questions became louder a few weeks ago when the FIVB announced India as the host of the Club World Championship in December in partnership with the RuPay Prime Volleyball League, the privately-run league in which the VFI has no role.

But Fabio Azevedo, the FIVB general director, brushed away all those doubts.

“Yes, the current national federation under the leadership of Dr. Achyuta Samanta is recognised by the FIVB,” said Azevedo, who was in Kochi for the Prime Volleyball League final on Sunday.

“We have got some issues with the National Olympic Committee (the Indian Olympic Association) and the federation (VFI) but again those are political issues and we are working on it and we will solve it very soon.”

He also made it very clear that players come first in sport.

“We cannot allow our athletes to suffer in political fights. And that’s what we are doing here also. We recognise that there are some issues that must be solved, we are working on it. But on the other hand, the most important thing for us is to focus on our athletes, focus on our national teams,” said Azevedo.

“We really believe that national federations are very important stake-holders and I can tell you that we are very optimistic for the next few months to come, to engage them and to put them in the right ‘strategy’. “

But though Azevedo and his team had met IOA officials in New Delhi during their recent India trip, they could not meet Samanta.

“Dr. Samanta is in London....we have a good relationship with him,” he said.