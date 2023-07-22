WBC promoter Rozairo plans weekly boxing bouts in Kochi

July 22, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - KOCHI:

Dunstan Paul Rozairo had been to Delhi to watch a boxing championship recently and he was very impressed with the youngsters on view.

“You have amazing talent, we need to nurture them and take them to the next level,” said Rozairo, the World Boxing Council promoter, in a chat with The Hindu here on Saturday.

Boxing in schools

Through a WBC Cares initiative, he is trying to get school children excited about the sport.

“We are trying to promote boxing at the school level and at the club level. These two are very important. Boxing is flourishing at the school-level in Sri Lanka and in many other countries,” said the UAE-based Rozairo who hails from Sri Lanka.

“At the end of the day, boxing is a sport and it will keep children away from drugs and other unwanted things and keep them healthy.”

And he is planning to make Kochi a busy boxing centre.

“I have been to a few clubs here and K.S. Vinod has a very nice boxing club (Title Boxing Club) but it is not utilised. So, we are trying to have weekly events where you bring five to seven amateur fights and this will expose them to the public, give them more confidence and give them more training,” said Rozairo.

“The more you fight, the more you get trained... you need that exposure. This is what we are trying to do.